10 Arrested In Criminal Hideouts

AN UNANNOUNCED police operation in known criminal hideouts in some suburbs of Kumasi, in the Ashanti regional capital, has led to the arrest of 10 male suspects.

The security operation, which was carried out by the Airport District Police in Kumasi, was geared towards preventing the sale and use of narcotics. It was also to help avert crime.

A group of armed police men stormed the Aboabo Post Office, Aboabo Peleele and Asawase vicinities within the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. on March 15, 2026 for the operation.

Those arrested during the successful security exercise are Aminu Mohammed, 30; Mwan Alhassan, 35; Rashad Zachari, 27; Saviki Life, 40 and Nuhu Mohammed, 40.

Also apprehended during the police security operation included Baba Awal, 35; Hakeem Rashad, 19; Abdul Rauf, 30; Anane Paul, 20 and Salim Atanga, 32.

Airport District Police Sitrep, confirming the arrest of the ten suspects, disclosed that “The swoop was conducted in illicit drug peddling ghettos and criminal hideouts.

“The operation began at Aboabo Post Office and extended to Aboabo Peleele and Asawase vicinities. A total of ten males were arrested and subjected to a thorough search, but nothing incriminating was found on them.

“However, a cigarette lighter and substances suspected to be narcotics were retrieved from one of the scenes. The suspects were detained for screening and profiling.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi