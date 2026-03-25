39km Inner Roads Undergo Rehabilitation In Takoradi

Some of the ongoing rehabilitation works

A total of 39 kilometre intra-city road contract has been awarded to a wholly Ghanaian company, Justmoh Construction Limited.

The roads include those leading into and within the metropolis. Key among them are those that connect to the Port of Takoradi.

The rehabilitation works are expected to improve the condition of the carriageway and enhance the movement of freight vehicles within the city’s industrial transport corridor.

The project is also targeting strategic corridors that serve residential, commercial and industrial traffic in the Western Regional capital of Sekondi-Takoradi.

Other roads scheduled for rehabilitation is the stretch from the Western Regional Coordinating Council to the Sekondi College Junction, which will be dualised.

When completed, the expanded corridor is expected to provide an alternative route for motorists who currently rely on the heavily used Kojokrom–Fijai Highway.

The dualised road will also link with the ongoing expansion works connecting Takoradi through Kweikuma to the roundabout at the Regional Coordinating Council.

Another key stretch captured under the project is the Paa Grant Roundabout – GHACEM Roundabout – to the Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout.

The corridor serves as a route frequently used by heavy-duty trucks transporting bulk commodities such as manganese and bauxite to the port enclave.

Managing Director of Justmoh Construction Limited, Dr. Justice Amoh, noted that construction works have progressed beyond the initial mobilisation phase.

He explained that the first stage or layer is where cement is mixed with the existing asphalt to create a sub-base.

“What we have done now is the first layer of the base itself, which consists of two layers. After this, there will be another layer, followed by the curves and walkways before the asphalt is finally laid,” he disclosed.

Regional Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Abraham Danquah, said his outfit will supervise the project to ensure compliance with engineering specifications.

“There will be streetlights on all the roads that will be rehabilitated, including the ones at Sekondi College, Paa Grant Roundabout and Beach Road area. We will ensure that the work is executed to the required specification so that it lasts its expected lifespan,” he stressed.

He pointed out that urban transport infrastructure plays a central role in port cities such as Sekondi-Takoradi, where internal road networks connect industrial areas, residential communities and export terminals.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi