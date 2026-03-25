Ketu North Scholarship Initiative Supports Over 400 Students

Edem Eric Agbana with beneficiaries of the Ketu North Scholar

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing education in the constituency through the second edition of the Ketu North Scholarship Scheme.

Speaking at the event, he emphasised that the initiative is driven by a deep conviction to ensure that no young person is denied access to education due to their background or financial constraints.

Addressing a gathering of distinguished guests, traditional rulers, community leaders, parents, and students, the MP described the scholarship scheme as a necessary intervention rather than a political gesture. He noted that although some initially doubted the sustainability of the programme, its continued growth demonstrates both its relevance and impact.

Mr. Agbana revealed that during the maiden edition, 302 students were initially awarded scholarships. However, following additional considerations, the number increased to 421 beneficiaries across various public tertiary institutions in Ghana. He stressed transparency in the process, indicating that the full list of beneficiaries has been published online for public verification, including details of their institutions and courses of study.

For the current edition, 400 students have been selected to benefit from the scheme. The MP acknowledged the overwhelming demand, sharing that many students and their parents continued to appeal for inclusion up to the morning of the event. Despite these challenges, he clarified that the initiative is solely funded from his personal resources and not from government funds.

The event also attracted significant support from the Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Julius Neequaye Kotey, who commended the initiative as a powerful tool for bridging inequality through education. He announced a donation to support the programme and revealed plans to establish a DVLA office in Ketu North, which will create employment opportunities for residents.

The Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Joan Selasie Ahiawordor, praised the initiative as a deliberate investment in the future of the constituency. She pledged her support towards the scholarship fund and made a personal commitment to fully sponsor any outstanding female beneficiary who excels academically until completion of their studies.

Ms. Ahiawordor also used the platform to encourage female beneficiaries to prioritise their education and strive for leadership roles in the future. She highlighted the need for greater female representation in positions of influence, and challenged young women in the programme to take advantage of the opportunity to transform their lives.

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, described the initiative as a people-centred leadership model Africa needs. He noted that beyond scholarships, the programme is helping to break barriers, promote opportunities, and inspire a new generation of leaders, emphasising that investing in one young person can ultimately transform entire communities.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho