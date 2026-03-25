GBA Forum: Stakeholders Call For Enhanced Collaboration

Some of the stakeholders in a group photograph

Stakeholders at the 2026 Ghana Beverage Awards Industry Forum held in Accra have called for collaboration and innovation across the country’s beverage value chain.

The forum which formed part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the Ghana Beverage Awards was convened under the theme, “Powering a Resilient and Eco-Friendly Beverage Industry through 24-Hour Operations for Job Creation and AfCFTA Competitiveness.”

Opening the forum, Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, organisers of the Ghana Beverage Awards, reiterated the importance of dialogue in driving industry transformation.

“This forum provides a valuable platform for stakeholders across the value chain to share insights, explore innovative ideas and discuss practical solutions that will drive growth, sustainability and competitiveness in the beverage sector,” she said.

She further highlighted the importance of partnerships, noting that “progress begins with intentional dialogue and strong partnerships.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto, underscored the strategic role of the beverage industry in shaping Ghana’s tourism experience and economic outlook.

“It is an honour to join you at the Ghana Beverage Awards Industry Forum, a platform that continues to drive critical conversations about the future of one of Ghana’s most vibrant and impactful sectors,” she noted.

She highlighted the strong link between local beverage production and tourism, emphasising that Ghanaian beverages remain an essential part of the country’s cultural identity and hospitality offering.

According to her, “Our local beverages… are a key part of Ghana’s cultural identity and hospitality experience… Simply put, a strong beverage industry strengthens our tourism offering.”

Reflecting on the decade-long journey of the Ghana Beverage Awards, she commended the organizers for their consistency and impact in elevating industry standards. She noted that the platform has “grown into an influential platform that not only recognizes excellence but also drives industry standards, innovation, and healthy competition within the beverage sector.”

Central to the discussions was the need for sustainability-driven growth. Maame Efua stressed that eco-conscious production is no longer optional but essential for long-term competitiveness, particularly within the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

“The global shift toward eco-conscious consumption is not a trend, it is a necessity. This is not only about compliance; it is about long-term relevance and global competitiveness,” she stated.

A major highlight of the forum was the panel discussion, which brought together industry experts to explore practical pathways for growth.

The panel which included Mr. Saeed A. Farocco, Director for the Manufacturing & Industry Unit, Environmental Protection Agency, Makafui Awuku, CEO, Mckingtorch Africa, Dr. Ishmael Dodoo, Director of partnerships 24 Economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat and Mr. Samuel Aggrey, General Secretary, FABAG emphasized that sustainability is not merely a compliance requirement but a strategic lever for profitability.

Discussions centered on how environmentally responsible practices such as efficient resource use, recycling, and sustainable packaging can reduce costs, open new markets, and create employment opportunities across the value chain.

Participants also examined the role of a 24-hour operational model in boosting productivity, expanding output, and creating jobs, while stressing the importance of infrastructure, energy efficiency, and regulatory alignment.

A Business Desk Report