UCL Quarterfinals: Real Madrid Face Liverpool, Bayern Munich Take On PSG

Real Madrid have been drawn against English Premier League champions, Liverpool for the quarterfinals of the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Reigning UEFA Champions League title holders, Bayern Munich have also been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the very team they defeated in last season’s final.

The draw was held on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Man City were drawn against German Bundesliga team, Borussia Dortmund.

Portuguese giant, FC Porto were also drawn against Chelsea of England.

It would be recalled that Bayern Munich won Paris Saint Germain 1-0 in their thrilling end-to-end encounter in the Champions League final last season.

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute, as he headed home Joshua Kimmich’s cross at the back post on Aug 23, 2020.

On May 26, 2018, Real Madrid won Liverpool 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League final played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine. Karim Benzema scored the opener in that final in the 51st minute. Sadio Mane equalized for Liverpool in the 55th minute. But Gareth Bale scored his brace for Madrid in the 63rd and 83rd minutes respectively.

By Melvin Tarlue