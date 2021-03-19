Who Rules Ghana Fastest Meet?

Cape Coast is ready for the return of the established sprint event – GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Meet – Reks Brobby, founder and CEO of the event has stated.

The competition, aimed at reviving short distance races in schools, went into hibernation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But fortunately, it resumes tomorrow and the question on the lips of lovers of athletics is whether or not Ibrahim Fuseinu from UEW will retain his fastest 100 metre record time.

He faces crack athletes like Sarfo Ansah from University of Development Studies (UDS), former champion and 2018 Commonwealth representative for Ghana, Edwin Gadayi from University of Cape Coast (UCC), U-20 African Champion and Barnabas Agerh, also from UDS in the 100 and 200m events .

Similarly, reigning sprint queen, Kate Agyeman from UDS, will battle the African Bronze medalist in the 400m, Grace Obuor of University of Ghana (UG), in 100m and 200m events for supremacy.

Mr. Brobby said, “The Covid-19 pandemic indeed affected us, but thank God we are back. All is set, the stakes are high and we are expecting the best of heats.”

It is being sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Kriate Lync, Wrenco Printing, Pipas Gym and Global Media Alliance.

