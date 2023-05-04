UDS Holds 23rd Congregation Ceremony

The Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies(UDS), Professor Seidu Al-Hassan addressing graduands

The University for Development Studies (UDS), has held its 23rd Congregation Ceremony at the Dungu campus in Tamale in the Northern region.

The University graduated a total of 7,072 students comprising 27 PhDs, 261 Masters, and 6,784 undergraduates.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, in a speech indicated that UDS has for several years been consistently ranked as one of the top four universities in Ghana and one of the best in West Africa.

“The impressive academic achievements of our students and faculty have always added glory to the University. In the latest Alper-Doger (A-D) Scientific Index released in May 2022, UDS was named among the top 10 Science Universities in Ghana. By dint of hard work, thirty-eight (38) of our academic staff were ranked among the top 1,000 Scientists in the country by the Alper-Doger (A-D) Scientific Index 2022 Version 2.”

According to him, the latest Global Ranking of Websites of Universities which was released in October 2022, UDS placed 4th in Ghana and 80th in Africa adding that they achieved these because of the hardwork and tireless efforts of their administrative and academic staff who selflessly serve the institution.

The UDS Vice Chancellor disclosed that with the establishment of new Centers of Excellence and Directorates such as the West Africa Center for Shea Innovation and Research (WACSIR), the Center for Gender and Career Mentorship, the Directorate of Research Innovation and Partnership Services, the Center for Agriculture Productivity and Policy Studies (CAPP), and the Diagnostic Imaging Center, UDS is set to cement its place among elite Universities in the world.

Some of the graduands at the 23rd Congregation Ceremony

“These Centres are positioned to directly or indirectly provide specialized research, innovation, and mentorship support to the teaching and research community of the University. I am happy to add that, in order to enhance socio-economic development in the country, the university has recently established new Schools and Faculties that will train more human resources for the country.

The School of Business, the School of Economics, the School of Dentistry, the Faculty of Law, and the Faculty of Social Sciences, among others, have been set up to train students in competitive areas involving business, entrepreneurship, economics, anthropology, sociology, political science, geography, science, media studies among others.”

Professor Al-Hassan however noted that support from the GetFund for infrastructural development hardly comes these days and for that matter the university has largely turned to its meager IGF to initiate the construction of academic facilities.

He lamented about the halting of the construction of the stat-of-the-art lecture halls and office complex on the Nyankala Campus which President Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to provide the University.

“In 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pledged to provide the University with a state-of-the-art lecture halls and office complex on the Nyankala Campus. The project is a mighty and very admirable one. Though the project is very near completion, the contractor has halted work due to lack of funds. Management of the University, with support from the Governing Council, is making frantic efforts at completing the construction of the said building together with other two six-storey complexes for the School of Nursing and Midwifery on the Tamale Campus, and IDCL on the City Campus.”

The Vice-Chancellor of UDS urged graduands to go out there with a thankful heart, with humility, and with a purpose-driven goal to serve others.

“I want to tell you the truth: your Degree, Masters, Doctorate is just a piece of paper. Real Education is seen in your behaviour and how you treat other people. So, go out there with a thankful heart, with humility and with a purpose-driven goal to serve others. By doing that, you will be respected and rewarded but more importantly you will have a sense of fulfillment.”

Mr. Abdul Rahman Lansah (School of Engineering) received the overall best student at the 23rd Congregation Ceremony with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.89.

FROM Eric Kombat, Dungu