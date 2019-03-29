UEW Closure Troubles Gov’t

Prof. Kwesi Yankah

GOVERNMENT HAS expressed worry over the closure of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

UEW was shut down indefinitely on March 14, 2019 following a third day of student protests. The shutdown was announced by the Central Regional Security Council.

During the third of the protest which was against the Vice Chancellor of UEW decision to dismiss some lecturers, students caused destructions to properties of the school including an SRC bus, with police firing a number of warning shots in the process.

Students had accused the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni of attempting to sabotage the school by sacking the lecturers.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Accra, Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah said the closure of the school had been a major worry for the Government.

According to him, “our worry is that the University remains closed and is likely that the regular academic calendar would be disturbed and also that the much needed expected reforms that are being rolled out in respect of our colleges of education, in respect of teachers, these are going to be affected.”

“We are also disturbed. But we have started engaging the key factions or groupings, to have various dialogues”

He noted that Government would engage the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and affected teachers.

The Minister however failed to state whether the dismissed lecturers who numbers 23 would be reinstated, noting that the decision rests with the University’s Council.

BY Melvin Tarlue