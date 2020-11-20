UG Backs Down Student Fees Hike

Management of the University of Ghana (UG) Legon, Accra, has backed down on its decision to raise the facility user fees of students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The university authorities, last month, published new fees structure for the 2020/2021 academic year in which facility user fees were hiked from the previous academic year, attracting murmuring and protestation from students on social media.

The fees, according to the publication, were to be increased by 12 per cent from the 2019-2020 one. The move was in tandem with similar action by its sister public tertiary institution, the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Students of both institutions accused their managements of being insensitive to the hardship that had been brought by the global coronavirus pandemic.

UG, the management said in a press release issued yesterday that it had reversed the decision to increase the fees, after due consideration.

“After due consideration, management of the University of Ghana has decided to reverse the fees published for the 2020-2021 academic year,” the statement signed by the Registrar, Mercy Haizel Ashia, said.

“The 2019-2020 fees will, therefore, be applied for the 2020-2021 academic year. The new fees for the 2020-2021 academic year will, therefore, be published at the UG website,” the statement added.

By Ernest Kofi Adu