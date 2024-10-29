UGMC Releases Medical Report Of Salifu Amoako’s Son

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

The University of Ghana Medical Centre, Accra has issued a comprehensive medical report on Erald Salifu Amoako, son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, who was admitted to the hospital on October 12, 2024.

Background

Erald Salifu Amoako was initially treated at Legon Hospital for severe injuries sustained in an unspecified incident.

Due to the complexity of his condition, he was referred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for specialized care.

Medical Report

According to the medical report signed by Dr. Fred Salawu, an orthopedic surgeon, Amoako presented with an open right ankle dislocation and facial lacerations.

He underwent emergency surgery, including debridement, external fixation of his right ankle, and a flap cover procedure on October 14, 2024.

Surgical findings revealed: Open right ankle joint dislocation with an unstable joint (Gastillo III B), Tear of the anterior and posterior talofibular and calcaneofibular ligaments.

Post-surgery, Amoako underwent split skin grafting for his post-traumatic ulcer on October 21, 2024.

He is currently mobilizing non-weight-bearing on his right leg.

Current Status

Amoako was discharged from the hospital on October 28, 2024, to continue his recovery on an outpatient basis.

However, the medical report explicitly states that he is currently unfit for police interrogation due to his ongoing treatment.

Dr. Salawu assured that he would notify the relevant authorities once Amoako completes his treatment and is deemed fit for questioning.

BY Daniel Bampoe