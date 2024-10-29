Dutch National Kidnappers Granted Bail

Five individuals, including a 50-year-old military officer, WOI Elorm John Ahiakpor, have been granted bail in connection with the alleged kidnapping and robbery of a Dutch national, Lodewijk Frederik.

The accused, who face multiple serious charges, were released on bail by an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.

The drama began on October 17, 2024, when Frederik arrived in Ghana to meet Silas Amewonye, whom he believed was his partner.

Unbeknown to him, this trip would turn into a nightmare.

Amewonye, along with Farouk Nuodio, greeted Frederik at Kotoka International Airport and booked him to Alexis Lodge in Afienya.

The next day, Frederikus was taken to Amewonye’s residence in the EMEF estate, where tensions began to rise.

A Desperate Plea for Help

Concerned about his hosts’ unusual behavior, Frederik expressed a desire to return home.

However, Amewonye locked him in a room and allegedly conspired with the other defendants to kidnap him, demanding a ransom of 15,000 Euros.

In a desperate negotiation, Frederik managed to lower the ransom to 5,000 Euros, but the accused insisted on 8,000 Euros.

Rescue Operation

While ransom negotiations were ongoing, Frederik made a distressed call to the police, leading to a swift response that resulted in his rescued and the apprehension of the suspects.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to their involvement in the scheme.

The five defendants have pleaded not guilty, and their legal team, led by be Carlos De-Souza, successfully secured bail.

The court set bail at GH₵100,000 for Ahiakpor, Nuodio, Daniel Kwesi Obiri Yeboah (alias Aljazeera), and Andrew Michael Nana Addo, with two sureties required for each.

Amewonye faces a higher bail of GH₵150,000, with three sureties needed.

The case has been adjourn until has November 18, 2024, as proceedings continue to unfold.

BY Daniel Bampoe