NPP Mourns Akua Donkor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has paid tribute to Akua Donkor, the founder and presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), who passed away on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Born in February 1952 in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region, Akua Donkor was a cocoa farmer and champion of farmers’, women’s, and marginalized rights.

Akua Donkor’s Rise to Prominence

Akua Donkor’s entry into national politics in 2012 marked the beginning of a remarkable journey.

Despite lacking formal education, she fearlessly expressed herself in the Akan dialect, refusing to be silenced.

Her dedication to national discourse earned her a reputation as a passionate advocate.

A Life Of Service

Before her national prominence, Akua Donkor served as an Assembly Member for her locality multiple times.

Her legacy extends beyond politics; she was a celebrated farmer who championed the rights of marginalized communities.

Inspiring Future Generations

The NPP believes Akua Donkor’s life serves as an inspiration to all Ghanaians, demonstrating that anyone can make meaningful contributions to the country’s development, regardless of gender, education, age, class, or religion.

The party encourages Ghanaian women to aspire to greater heights, citing Akua Donkor’s achievements as a testament to their potential.

Condolences and Reflections

Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary on behalf of the NPP, extended deepest condolences to Akua Donkor’s family, the GFP, and all Ghanaians.

Akua Donkor’s passing comes just weeks before the December 7, 2024, presidential elections, where she was set to contest as the GFP’s candidate.

Her impact on Ghana’s political landscape will be remembered for years to come.

