Akua Donkor Family Weeps Over Her Death

A heart-wrenching video has surfaced on social media, showing the children, siblings, and other family members of the late Ghanaian politician, Akua Donkor, overwhelmed with grief.

The emotional footage captures the family’s anguish as they come to terms with the loss of their beloved matriarch.

For those who may have missed the news, Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), passed away Monday evening, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to Ghanaian politics and a family that cherished her deeply.

Family Meeting Turns Emotional

The family gathered at their residence, holding a meeting to process their loss.

As they share memories and reflect on Akua Donkor’s life, the emotions become too much to bear.

The children, Abusua Panyin, brothers, and sisters are seen crying uncontrollably, their faces etched with pain and sorrow.

Outpouring of Condolences

Meanwhile, the death of Akua Donkor has sparked an outpouring of condolences from Ghanaians and political leaders across the country.

Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Akua Donkor’s memory, praising her contributions to Ghanaian politics and her unwavering commitment to the nation.

A Life of Service

Akua Donkor’s passing leaves a void in Ghanaian politics, where she was a respected figure known for her passion and dedication.

Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

-BY Daniel Bampoe