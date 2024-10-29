Bawumia Unveils Plan To Streamline Passport Applications With Ghana Card

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to revolutionize Ghana’s passport application process by leveraging data from the Ghana Card.

During a campaign visit to Nkwanta North constituency, Bawumia emphasized the need to simplify the procedure, citing the tedious nature of the current process.

Ghana Card To Replace Tedious Forms

Under Bawumia’s proposed system, applicants will only need to submit their Ghana Card and pay the required fees, eliminating the need for lengthy forms.

This digital innovation aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and make passport acquisition more accessible.

Digitalization At The Forefront

As a champion of Ghana’s digitalization agenda, Bawumia believes that technology is crucial to the country’s broader development goals.

By harnessing the power of digital innovations, he seeks to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

Regional Development And Party Support

During a separate visit to the Akan constituency, a paramount chief expressed regret over the Oti Region’s limited support for the NPP in previous elections, despite the party’s role in creating the new region.

BY Daniel Bampoe