UG Reopens After Strike

The University of Ghana (UG) has announced the commencement of the 2024/2025 academic year, following a prolonged strike by teaching staff that disrupted academic activities.

In a notice dated October 29, 2024, the university’s Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, confirmed that lectures will resume on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Background of the Strike

The strike, which began in September 2024, was called by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) over concerns about galamsey activities.

The industrial action affected all public universities in Ghana, leaving thousands of students stranded.

New Academic Calendar

According to the notice, the 2024/2025 academic year will commence on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The university has released an updated academic calendar for undergraduate students, with calendars for other categories of students to follow soon.

Relief for Students

The announcement has brought relief to students who were worried about the impact of the strike on their academic pursuits.

University’s Preparation

The university has assured stakeholders that necessary preparations have been made to ensure a smooth academic year.

“We thank all stakeholders for their cooperation and wish all members of the University community a fruitful academic year,” said Registrar Emelia Agyei-Mensah.

-BY Daniel Bampoe