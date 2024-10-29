Govt Unveils Landmark Apprenticeship Programme

In a bold move to tackle the country’s youth unemployment crisis, the Akufo-Addo led government has launched the Ghana Jobs and Skills Apprenticeship Programme.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to equip young people with the skills and expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly changing job market.

Revitalizing Vocational Training

At the heart of the programme is a transformative approach to vocational training.

By integrating modern apprenticeship models and expanding the voucher system, the government seeks to make technical education more relevant, effective, and appealing to young people.

Institutional Success Stories

Sunyani Technical University and Cape Coast Technical University are shining examples of the programme’s potential.

These institutions have established robust apprenticeship systems, providing students with hands-on experience and industry connections.

Addressing Challenges

However, the journey is not without its challenges.

Many institutions struggle with outdated equipment and limited industry partnerships, hindering the effectiveness of their apprenticeship programmes.

To overcome these obstacles, the government is investing in upgrading training resources and modernizing facilities, strengthening industry collaborations through Sector Skills Bodies (SSB’s) and promoting best practices among institutions.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General of the Commission for TVET (CTVET), shared his perspectives on the programme’s progress.

“We’ve seen commendable dedication and progress from institutions like Sunyani Technical University and Cape Coast Technical University,” he noted.

Sustainability and Scalability

To ensure the programme’s long-term success, the government is focusing on: formalizing Workplace Experience Learning (WEL) opportunities, creating structured apprenticeship pathways and encouraging knowledge-sharing among institutions.

Empowering Ghana’s Future

The Ghana Jobs and Skills Apprenticeship Programme represents a critical step towards addressing youth unemployment and driving economic growth.

By empowering young people with the skills and expertise needed to succeed, Ghana is poised to unlock its full potential and build a brighter future for generations to come.