UTAG Suspends Strike Against Galamsey Following Members Rejection

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has announced the suspension of its strike action against illegal mining, also known as galamsey, effective immediately.

This decision comes after a nationwide vote by UTAG members, who expressed their views on the ongoing crisis, calling for an end to it.

Background of the Strike

UTAG initiated the strike to address the devastating impact of galamsey on Ghana’s environment, water bodies, and communities whose livelihoods depend on these resources.

The association has been at the forefront of efforts to safeguard natural resources from the harmful effects of illegal mining.

The Decision to Suspend

According to UTAG National President, Prof. Mamudu A. Akudugu, suspending the strike was not an easy decision, considering the importance of the cause.

However, current circumstances in the country and the interests of students and their parents/guardians necessitated exploring alternative legal avenues to address this critical issue.

Commitment to the Cause

UTAG remains resolute in its commitment to opposing those who exploit natural resources with disregard for the law or community well-being.

The association will continue to work towards protecting Ghana’s shared future, upholding environmental stewardship, justice, and sustainable development.

UTAG expressed gratitude to its members for their active participation and dedication to the fight against galamsey.

The association vowed not to relent in its efforts to bring about meaningful change in the fight against illegal mining.

