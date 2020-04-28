UHAS Starts Covid-19 Testing

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, UHAS VC

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in the Volta Region has begun testing samples of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The exercise is being carried out at the university’s laboratory located on its main campus at Green Valley, Sokode, near Ho.

A statement by the Public Affairs Directorate of the university said a rigorous preparation and certification process, as well as appropriate calibration, had been done to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

The lab is expected to serve the Volta and Oti regions and parts of the Eastern Region, and has the capacity of 60 tests per day, with possible increase as and when necessary.

The statement said the move which was facilitated by the government is in line with Ghana’s objective of expanding its testing capacity of suspected samples of Covid-19.

“The team of Biomedical Laboratory Scientists at UHAS led by Dr. Kwabena Duedu is well qualified and appropriately trained to undertake the tests,” the statement noted.

This breakthrough comes few weeks after the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, hinted that government was putting measures in place to support UHAS to undertake Covid-19 testing.

This was also affirmed by President Akufo-Addo in his 7th address on the pandemic.

In its ninth year, UHAS is currently building the largest laboratory in West Africa capable of undertaking all kinds of health and allied science experiments and research as regards teaching and learning.

A memo from the Volta Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to district directors of health and medical superintendents in the Volta and Oti regions also confirmed the plans, and added that it would strengthen the enhanced surveillance and contact tracing currently underway nationwide.

The Deputy Director, Public Health at the Volta Regional Health Directorate, Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, also told DAILY GUIDE that the initiative was as a result of efforts from the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Regional Health Directorate, the Ho Teaching Hospital and UHAS.

He said all District Rapid Response Teams in the Volta and Oti regions had been notified to redirect all samples to UHAS to improve the country’s ability to detect, isolate and manage all Covid-19 cases.

From Fred Duodu, Ho