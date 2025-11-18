UK, Australia, Canada High Commissions Fight Visa Fraud

The High Commissions of the United Kingdom (UK), Australia and Canada in Ghana are embarking on a one-week public awareness campaign as they take steps to tackle increasing cases of visa fraud in the country.

The initiative forms part of a wider global effort led by UK Visas & Immigration, and supported by partner countries including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The campaign, which coincides with International Fraud Awareness Week – November 16-22, 2025, seeks to educate the public on the dangers of visa scams, promote safe application practices, and encourage the use of official government channels.

As part of the campaign, the three nations are committed to protecting genuine applicants and ensuring that visa processes remain transparent, secure, and accessible to all Ghanaians.

In a statement, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr. Christian Rogg, revealed that in 2024 alone, 1,632 applicants from Ghana used fraudulent means when applying for UK visit visas.

“While that represents only 4% of all Ghanaian applicants, it is still far too many people misled by agents into taking an action that resulted in a 10-year visa ban. Fraud is never worth the risk,” he added.

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones, on her part, said Australia is proud to stand with “our international partners to combat visa fraud.”

She said the campaign “sends a clear message — if you are applying for a visa, always use trusted, official sources and beware of anyone promising shortcuts or guaranteed results.”

On her part, Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Montrat, noted that Canada remains firmly committed to promoting safe, orderly and regular migration, indicating that “we are taking decisive steps to stop fraudulent practices that put applicants at risk.”

“We are proud to collaborate on the ‘Fighting Visa Fraud Together’ campaign with Australia and the United Kingdom, reflecting our shared commitment to protect applicants, strengthen the integrity of our immigration systems, and ensure that people have access to accurate, reliable and trustworthy information,” she added.

Throughout the campaign, the High Commissions will share educational content across social media platforms. The public is encouraged to follow the campaign using the hashtag #AUSCANUKGH.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak