UK-Based Ghanaian Boxer Makes History

Seth Gyimah

Last Saturday, UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, known in the boxing arena as Freezy MacBones, made history when he won his fight against Darryl Sharp on a Queensberry Promotions undercard, broadcasted by BT Sports.

Facing Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, Freezy completely dominated his opponent in his debut bout.

The bout was MacBones’ second professional fight since the 33-year-old turned pro. However, the light-heavyweight boxer impressed the judges to clinch victory.

After his win, Freezy MacBones delivered a powerful yet emotional victory speech that has gone viral. In video circulating on social media, he recounted how he came from “nothing to something.”

In the conversation, he recounted the struggles he had to endure as an immigrant from Ghana looking for a better life elsewhere.

He urged all to be inspired by his victory and persevere to make their dreams come true.

“One thing about Freezy is I don’t look at what others are doing, I only look at what I am doing and where I am going, and I want the best for myself, so I always keep working,” MacBones explained.

“I know I started late, but it doesn’t mean I can’t do it or it’s not possible, and I’m going to make it possible. It’s late but it’s how you end up, and I want to be a world champion one day.”

The first step on that journey was on Saturday night when MacBones defeated Darryl Sharp.

In terms of a prediction for fight night, MacBones kept it short and sweet, as he said: “If he touch my face he’s going down.”

And he did it in style.

Freezy left Ghana for the UK in 2012 and started training as a boxer later in 2017.

He joined the sport later than most of his compatriots with just 18 amateur fights, with the Darryl bout being his second since he turned pro.

This leaves him with a shorter time, an explosive ambition, and a strong resolve to see a successful career.

Seth first went viral a last year when he knocked out a man 30kg heavier than him during sparring at his local gym.

The video of the incident was widely shared by many, including Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent.

Freezy MacBones