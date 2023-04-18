Kenpong Academy Suffers Bad Officiating

The referee issuing out the ‘controversial’ red card

The match day 23 fixture of the 2022/23 Division One League between Kenpong Football Academy and New Edubiase FC in Zone Two at the Swedru Park last Sunday could not reach full time.

Center Referee Godfred Kegya ended the game abruptly in the 88th minute when Kenpong Football Academy were leading 3-2.

The referee, apart from allegedly taking many weird decisions against Kenpong Academy, especially in the second half, awarded a last minute dubious penalty against the Winneba-based team.

The controversial penalty caused the game to hold on for some minutes, and to the utmost surprise of everyone Referee Kegya said he could not continue the game citing insecurity and attacks on him.

Kenpong Academy were down by 2-1 in the first half. They returned strongly from recess to draw parity and went ahead to take a 3-2 lead.

Kenpong Academy’s winger Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng pulled muscle in the 86th minute. The referee alerted the medical team to attend to Agyenim Boateng, and in the course gave the player a first yellow card followed by red card beyond the imagination of everyone at the park.

New Edubiase were further awarded a controversial penalty in the 88th minute when they stormed Kenpong Academy’s vital area. Kenpong Academy players probed to find out what might have caused that unthinkable spot kick, but Referee Godfred Kegya eventually ended the game abruptly.