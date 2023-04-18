Stop Interfering In Our Job – Police Tell NDC, NPP

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The Police administration have asked the two major political parties in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from interfering with their job.

According to the police, the political parties should do their politics and allow the Police to do policing.

Police in a statement after a meeting with the leadership of the two parties said that they “should do their politics and allow the Police to do policing. We therefore called on them to support us including by criticising us constructively to do a professional job in line with our constitutional mandate.

“As we commend the leadership of the two political parties for availing themselves and contributing to the success of the meeting, we would like to call on Ghanaians to help us in our effort to build an independent Police service which will serve the greater good of the Ghanaian people and not the interest of any individual or group of people.

“Once again, we wish to assure the public that we remain committed to ensuring peace, security, law and order in the country at all times including before, during and after all elections in the country,” the statement said.

The meeting which was called at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare was necessitated by press statements issued by the parties and subsequently followed by petitions to the Police Service with each party calling on the Police to arrest certain individuals of the other side for some alleged offences.

At the meeting, both parties were given the opportunity to air their grievances.

The main issue raised by them was in respect to comments by some political actors from both sides of the divide considered to be inflammatory.

By Vincent Kubi