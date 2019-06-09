UK Cautions Citizens Over Likely Terror Attacks In Ghana

THE UNITED Kingdom (UK) has warned British citizens of likely terror attacks in Ghana.

The warning comes as UK updated its travel advice.

According to the update, “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Ghana. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.”

The advice comes in the wake of the arrests of two suspected Burkinabe terrorists.

The two were nabbed in the Hamile township of the Upper West Region in separate operations.

They were both allegedly in possession of guns at the time of their arrests.

The suspects are Biglo Tibila Desire who was spotted in a Catholic Church at Hamile on Saturday June 2; Tengen Dunor who was arrested on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.