Ghana Rugby “Get Into Rugby” In Action With Rafatu Inusah.

Board Members Ernest Hanson and Rafatu Inusah organised a fun competition between Kanda Community Boys and Cantonment Boys at the Horizon Special School to have a fun rugby competition.

Rafatu Inusah Board Member of Ghana Rugby with the President of Sierra Leone Rugby (Naasu Fofana)to discuss Get Into Rugby in Ghana, development of women’s Rugby in Ghana and how Ghana can help Sierra Leone rugby to develop.

They also discussed challenges of gender and religion.

Twelve boys were divided into 3 teams, Conquerors, Cosmos and Hokmos. Cosmos won, followed by Conquerors and Hokmos.

All teams were presented with medals and a trophy went to the winner. It was a great day as the boys really had fun.