UK Covid-19 Cases Reach 129,044

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK have reached 129,044.

Coronavirus related deaths in the United Kingdom is also hitting 20,000, recording 17,337 as at Monday.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care made this known in a tweet on Tuesday, April 21.

The Department revealed that as of 9am April 20, “397,670 people have been tested of which 129,044 tested positive.”

It says “as of 5pm on 20 April of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 17,337 have sadly died,” it added

“As of 9am 21 April, 535,342 tests have concluded with 18,206 tests on 20 April.

Below is the link to the tweet

As of 9am 21 April, 535,342 tests have concluded, with 18,206 tests on 20 April.



397,670 people have been tested of which 129,044 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 20 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 17,337 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/rLnm7MWxEw — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 21, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue