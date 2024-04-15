Ukraine Opens Resident Mission In Accra

In a significant move to strengthen diplomatic relations, Ukraine officially inaugurated its Embassy in Accra, affirming its commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Ghana.

The ceremony, attended by esteemed guests including members of the Diplomatic Corps, Ukrainians residing in Ghana, and other dignitaries, marked a pivotal moment in the history of relations between the two countries.

H.E. Maksym Subkh, the special envoy of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Region, expressed his gratitude towards the Ghanaian government and its people for their unwavering support in facilitating the establishment of the diplomatic mission in Accra.

He stated that the opening of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ghana underscored the eagerness of both nations to nurture and expand their bilateral ties.

In response, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, acknowledged the long-standing relationship between Ukraine and Ghana, which dates back to 1992 when Ukraine attained independence.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment and readiness to assist the Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Ukraine in effectively discharging his duties to advance the relationship between the two countries.

Prior to the official opening, H.E. Maksym Subkh paid a courtesy visit to Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

During their meeting, they engaged in productive discussions, exploring potential areas of collaboration between Ghana and Ukraine.

The establishment of a resident mission in Accra is expected to foster closer economic, political, and cultural interaction between Ukraine and Ghana.

This development serves as a testament to both nations’ commitment to deepening their mutual cooperation and strengthening the bonds of friendship.

The opening of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ghana brings renewed hope for the future, ushering in a new chapter of enhanced cooperation and closer diplomatic ties between the two nations.

