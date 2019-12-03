UMB Honours Life-Changing Students

Some awardees

The curtains of the 2019 edition of the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) Ghana Tertiary Awards have been drawn.

The awards ceremony which was held at the Pentecost University on Friday, November, 2019 under the theme, “Awarding students whose lives are changing the society,” also served as a platform to honour some outstanding people who have played key roles in all tertiary institutions.

The awards were grouped under a number of categories including: student of the year, best student model, best student foundation, best student event house, best student radio and tv presenters, tertiary star role model, corporate foundation of the year, students’ favorite marketer among a host of others.

Belo Cida Haruna, marketing manager of Leyland and Fine Nest Paints picked the award for Students’ favorite marketer.

He was conferred the award among other outstanding students who have stood tall in their various tertiary institutions.

He was also recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential CMOs in Ghana by Avance media.

Mr Haruna in 2018 was awarded the brand personality of the year by UMB Tertiary Awards.

Commenting on his award, Mr Haruna said he was thankful for the honour and recognition given him.

He also commended the winners for their hardworking which had dutifully paid off and urged the students to always strive for excellence, adding that it was only through giving off their best that they can be successful in life after school.

The new theatre of the Pentecost university was packed to full capacity with students, celebrities, media houses and the general public who in turn witnessed some thrilling performances from Medikal and actress girlfriend, Fella Makafui as well as Freda Rhymes.

The UMB Ghana tertiary award organized by Crossmark Marketing marked six years of excellence in awarding outstanding students in tertiary institutions.