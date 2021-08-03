UN Approves Resolution On Racism

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has approved a resolution.

Approved on Monday, August 2, 2021, the resolution establishes a Permanent Forum of People of African Descent to provide expert advice on addressing the challenges of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance.

A 10-member advisory body has been set up in that regard.

The body is expected to work closely with the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

Among other things, the forum is to serve as a consultation mechanism for people of African descent and other stakeholders, and contribute to the elaboration of a UN declaration — a “first step towards a legally binding instrument” on the promotion and full respect of the rights of people of African descent.

By Melvin Tarlue