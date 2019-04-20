UN Consoles Ghana On Maj. General Vib-Sanziri’s Death

Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri.

THE UNITED Nations (UN) has consoled Ghana on the sudden demise of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri.

Major General Vib-Sanziri passed on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Israel.

DGN Online understands that he collapsed and could not be revived.

The late General was Force Commander of United Nations (UN) Disengagement Force in Syria.

He once headed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) under the erstwhile President John Mahama’s administration.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, in a telephone conversation with President Akufo-Addo on Friday, 19th April, 2019, described the late Major General Vib-Sanziri as a fine military officer, who distinguished himself with distinction.

By DGN Online