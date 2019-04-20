Israel ICGC Makes Easter Donation To Nsawam Prisons

Pastor Boahen (left) making the the donation to the chaplain

THE ISRAEL’s Potters Temple Branch of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Accra, has donated some assorted food stuffs, clothes and other items to the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons.

The donation, worth thousands of Ghana Cedi was made on Saturday, April 20, 2019, as part of the Church’s social responsibility on the occasion of this year’s Easter Festivity.

Items donated included bedsheets, sachets of water, toothbrushes, slippers, dresses and trousers, as well as a cash amount of Ghc 500.

The Church also held a brief worship session with the male inmates at the Prison as part of spreading the Gospel and helping to reform them.

Head Pastor of the Israel’s Potters Temple, ICGC, Seth Boahen, says the Church deemed it necessary to always give back to society, especially the needy.

He says the Church has on an annual basis made it a point to support various institutions in accordance with the teachings of God.

The Nsawam Medium Security Prisons Chaplain, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Martin Padi, thanked the Church for the benevolent gesture.

He assured the Church that the Prison’s authorities would ensure that the items were distributed to the inmates.

BY Melvin Tarlue