Ghana Recording Alarming Numbers Of Marital Prisoners

IF YOU ever thought prisons were only for thieves, armed robbers and other hardened criminals like drug traffickers, then you need to rethink.

This is because the prison population in Ghana today is reportedly becoming more diversified than ever before and thieves, armed robbers are getting other inmates to dwell with in cells.

Married couples are reportedly increasingly being jailed in Ghana today than ever before.

The Nsawam Medium Security Prisons Chaplain, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Martin Padi, made the disclosure on Saturday when this portal visited the prisons with the Potters Temple, Israel, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

He says the rate at which married couples are being jailed at the Nsawam prisons, for instance was alarming.

According to him, married men and women were increasingly being jailed for committing crimes against their spouses.

He says most offenses could likely not have been committed if couples were forgiven to each other.

He stated couples were harming each other on grounds of cheating and for simple reasons that they should be forgiving one each other.

The Chaplain noted that married couples in Ghana were increasingly becoming less forgiven and only tend to regret their actions when they find themselves in prison cells.

He has therefore called churches and religious leaders to preach more about forgiveness to married couples in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue