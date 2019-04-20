8 Married Women Serving Death Sentences At Nsawam Prison

Some prisoners

A TOTAL of eight married women are on death sentences at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, DGN Online can confirm.

The Nsawam Medium Security Prisons Chaplain, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Martin Padi, made the disclosure on Saturday when this portal visited the prisons.

According to him, the women were behind bars for crimes they committed against their husbands.

He did not state exactly the various crimes they committed but said most of the issues that led to the crimes being committed bordered on cheating.

According to him, there were about 3,450 inmates at the Nsawam Prisons.

He said there were some considered condemned, convict and those on remand.

The Chaplain noted that the eight women were on condemned not for stealing or robbery but for harming the vary men they “I do” with on the alter.

BY Melvin Tarlue