2019 Paragliding Festival Kicks Off

The 2019 Paragliding Festival dubbed “Heritage” has taken off at the Odweanoma Mountain, Atibie in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival is an annual celebration championed by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the chiefs and people of Okwahuman.

It aims to bring together family and friends from the diaspora as well as indigenes of Okwahuman to have fun and experience the rich cultural and tourism sites within the Kwahu enclave.

This year there are 12 professional tandem pilots who have been selected to fly hundreds of participants during the period.

Helmets, belts, and other safety kits are provided by the paragliding pilots and instructors.

The colorful kickoff ceremony was graced by the Tourism Minister, Babara Oteng – Gyasi, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, the Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour among other government officials.

FROM Daniel Bampoe – Kwahu – Atibie