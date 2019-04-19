Police Rescues Kidnapped Estonia Consular General

THE CONSULAR General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana, Nabil Makram Basbous, has been rescued by the Special Weapons and Ammunition Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command.

The 61-year-old diplomat was kidnapped by Nigerians while embarking on a healthwalk within his neighbourhood at Wangara in Labone, Accra.

He was kept hostage in a house at Lashibi, a suburb of Tema.

The kidnappers were reportedly awaiting a ransom when police stormed the house.

A search conducted in the house revealed Hyundai Elantra No. GE 8922 – 17.

The car is believed to have been used in the kidnapping and was parked in the compound.

Police reportedly found a pistol loaded with five rounds 7.65mm ammunition in the car.

Further search accordingly led to the discovery of a Honda motor bike with registration number M-19-GR 507, and one pistol.

The suspects are currently at large according to the police.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that police picked up intelligence about some Nigerians with suspicious characters.

The Nigerians reportedly stay home all day but go out only at night.

Yesterday April 18, 2019 around 8:00pm, police followed up on the intelligence and located the house at Vivian Farm, Lashibi in Tema.

Efforts to enter the house was met with resistance from the occupants but police insisted and in the process three occupants scaled over a fence wall at the back and escaped.

While police were conducting a search at the scene, the Consular General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana came out from one of the rooms in the house.

He explained that on April 18, 2019 at about 7:00pm, he went out for a walk within his neighbourhood.

About 10 minutes into the walk, a white Hyundai Elantra private car pulled up in front of him.

An occupant in the car came out, pulled a pistol and ordered him to enter the car or risk being shot if he resists.

Out of fear, he said, he entered the car and was driven away, with the kidnappers pointing a pistol and an axe at him.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema