UN Ghana Mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others in military helicopter Crash

Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah

The United Nations in Ghana has issued a statement of condolences to the nation and families of the government officials who lost their lives in a military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

In the statement, UN Ghana Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury expressed shock at the fatal crash involving a Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter, claiming the lives of distinguished Government of Ghana officials, including the Honourable Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and the Honourable Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

“The United Nations family in Ghana mourns with the nation in this moment of deep grief. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and to the Government and people of Ghana, as we together face this painful loss.

This tragedy is not only a national wound but also a loss felt across the international community. We stand united at this time of mourning. We honour the memory of those who have passed, with hope for their lasting peace,” part of the statement read.

The crash claimed the lives of other distinguished officials, including:

Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

Samuel Aboagye, former Member of Parliament

Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of NDC

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala (crew member)

Flying Officer Mane-Twum Ampadu (crew member)

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah (crew member)

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah confirmed the incident, describing it as a national tragedy.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke