Dr. Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others dead in military helicopter crash at Adansi  Brofoyedru

A tragic military helicopter crash occurred on August 6 in the Adansi Brofoyedru Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, claiming the lives of several high-profile individuals.

Those confirmed dead include:

1. Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence

2. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation

3. Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

4. Samuel Aboagye, former Member of Parliament

5. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of NDC

6. Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala (crew member)

7. Flying Officer Mane-Twum Ampadu (crew member)

8. Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah (crew member)

The list was confirmed by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, who described the incident as a national tragedy.

In response, he has directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased. Further details are expected as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.

According to reports, the Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 helicopter was en route to Obuasi when it went off radar.