BREAKING NEWS: GAF Helicopter Crashes at Adansi Sikaman, 8 Feared Dead

A Ghana Air Force helicopter carrying eight people, including top government officials, has gone missing after reportedly crashing near Adansi Sikaman in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say the aircraft caught fire upon impact around mid-morning, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and drawing dozens of residents to the site. “It just came down fast and burst into flames,” one resident recounted, and added, “We couldn’t get close because of the heat and smoke.”

Local reports indicate that the passengers were en route to Obuasi to attend a high-level government programme when the incident occurred. While the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed, onlookers fear that all on board may have perished.

In a press release issued this afternoon, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed that the aircraft – a Z9 military helicopter – took off from Accra at 0912 hours heading for Obuasi, but went off radar shortly after. Efforts to re-establish contact have so far been unsuccessful.

According to the statement signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations for the GAF, three crew members and five passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

The military and emergency responders have since moved into the area, cordoning off parts of Adansi Sikaman as search, rescue, and recovery operations continue.

More details will be shared as they become available.

A Daily Guide Report