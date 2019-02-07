UN Salutes Akufo-Addo For Promoting Peace

President Akufo-Addo with the new Ya Naa, Mahama Abukari II during his coronation in Yendi

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana and United Nations Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS) have joined other well-meaning organizations and individuals to congratulate President Akufo-Addo and people of Dagbon for restoring peace to the area after decades of conflict.

In a joint statement, UNDP and UNOWAS said “this achievement demonstrates Ghana’s capacity to resolve local conflicts by government authorities and the acclaimed national peace architecture.”

The statement observed that through dialogue and non-violence, Ghana’s well-regarded democracy in Africa can be further enhanced.

It said “the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development explicitly recognizes that we cannot eradicate poverty and sustain development without tackling conflict and insecurity.”

According to the statement, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 specifically commits UN member states to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.”

It added that understanding the inextricable synergy between sustaining peace and promoting development, UNDP and UNOWAS have followed closely and supported peace-building efforts in Ghana, including Dagbon.

“We acknowledge and commend for their commitment, perseverance, and tireless efforts in building peace and enhancing stability in Ghana:His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, the Committee of Eminent Chiefs – the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa I and Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, past governments and committees.”

By Melvin Tarlue