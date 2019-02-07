2 Robbers Grabbed

The suspects



Two out of six armed robbers, who allegedly seized guns from some soldiers, mounted a road block on the Asitey Mountains in the Eastern Region and robbed people in broad daylight, have been arrested by the Koforidua Regional Police Command.

The suspects, Abukari Amadu and Haruna Asor, are currently assisting the police to investigate the matter.

The police arrested Amadu and managed to retrieve AK47 riffle with No.A7123, nine rounds of G3 ammunition, single barrel locally manufactured gun with 2AA live cartridges, 1BB cartridge and one 1AA empty shell from him.

The police also combed the bush and retrieved two G3 riffles and ammunition, cash of GH¢ 1,958.70p, being proceeds from the alleged robbery, from Haruna Asor.

The suspects, who are believed to be Fulanis, were immediately brought to the police headquarters in Accra for interrogation.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Regional Police Spokesperson, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said that the police received information that two cars travelling from Somanya and Odumase – Krobo had been attacked by a gang of armed men on Tuesday afternoon.

According to him, the six armed robbers, blocked the road, attacked three vehicles -Daf Patrol Tanker and two commercial vehicles and took away the personal belongings and money of the passengers.

He said a forestry team, which comprised police, military and forestry guards, had the tip-off and rushed to the scene but the robbers opened fire on them.

The armed robbers, according to the police, overpowered the security agents during the exchange of fire and managed to seize two fully loaded G3 riffles from two military personnel.

One sergeant, who reportedly sustained injuries during the attack, was later rushed to the Atua Government Hospital in Somanya where he was treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Police have currently declared the other four suspects wanted.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua