UN Special Rep For West Africa Begins Pre-Election Mission To Ghana

Mohamed Ibn Chambas

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, is conducting a pre-electoral visit to Ghana.

During his visit from 21 to29 October, the Special Representative will engage and consult with relevant stakeholders to promote peaceful, transparent, credible and inclusive general elections scheduled for 7 December 2020.

He will also participate in a number of events organized by the UN and partners to promote peaceful elections, celebrate the UN 75th anniversary and commemorate the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.