Unauthorised Road Blockade Ignites Public Anger

George Cyril Bray, MCE Ablekuma West

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly (AbWMA), George Cyril Bray, has denied issuing road permits to funeral organisers to block the Agege Last Stop main road in Dansoman, Accra.

According to him, the assembly has never issued any road permit to event organisers authorising them to block major roads within the assembly for ceremonial activities such as funerals, which impede traffic flow.

His statement follows earlier agitations from residents in Dansoman, the district capital, over the rampant major road blocks for naming ceremonies, funerals, and other events. The residents’ uproar was prompted by the blocking of the Agege Last Stop Gbegbeyese road for a funeral ceremony on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

According to the aggrieved residents, canopies were mounted in the middle of this otherwise very busy road amidst loud music, disturbing the serenity of the community and making drivers, pedestrians and other members of the public go through frustration to get to their various destinations.

Describing the incident as an act of illegality, Mr. Bray indicated that the assembly on various occasion has received complaints from residents on the blocking of the major roads in some parts of the district. The assembly upon such complaints deals with such acts of illegality by clearing the streets to ease traffic congestion and arresting the culprits involved.

“Whenever we receive complaints we call our task force with assistance from the police to arrest the organisers behind the event, and they are dealt with by the police,” Mr. Bray said.

In a separate interview with the Ablekuma West Road Maintenance Engineer, Theophilus Quaynor also stated that the authorities issued the permit to the funeral organisers to use the bus bay area for their event, but in consultation with the local executives of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

“The funeral organisers flouted the rules and regulations as stated in the permit to block the main road on the blind side of the authorities,” he said.

Mr. Quaynor assured residents that the assembly together with the police service and other regulatory bodies will implement stringent measures to prevent the usage of major roads for events.

It was earlier reported that the Ministry of Roads and Highways Working Committee Chairman, Dr. Kaziyir Adam Bonaa, recently caused the arrest of some funeral organisers in Accra for blocking an entire street in Mamprobi for a funeral ceremony.

Dr. Adam Bonaa stated that it is illegal to block public roads, pavements, and walkways for funerals, weddings, naming ceremonies, etc., urging the citizenry to join in policing against such illegal activities.

He reiterated to the public to report to the police or call the Ghana Police emergency helpline whenever they spot any activity detrimental to the integrity of public roads.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke