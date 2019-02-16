Unbelievers Unfit To Instruct Christians

UINDEED, THE world is complex. And it is older than man. Who did not come into the world to see it already existing with its beautiful animals, rivers, seas, lakes, streams, trees, mountains, valleys, islands and deserts? But the world is a slippery ground. It is darkness; it is a fallen world with its peoples jinxed with wickedness, evil, sin or lawlessness. Thus, the works that are done on the earth have continually been despicable.

Secular lettered men and women boast of their greater ability to reason and find solutions to problems, yet they are helpless as lawlessness is ravaging the world. Now, has man developed the beautiful earth or destroyed it? Who makes guns? Are guns tools for construction or destruction and are they used for virtue or evil? Where is the knowledge, wisdom or the understanding the enlightened men and women of the world boast of?

We live in a world where some educated men become knowing fools used as agents of destruction. And what a strange world in which even medical doctors fall sick and die prematurely? Ah, should a health professional also fall sick and die like a lay person with all the knowledge and wisdom he or she boasts of? What a dilemma! Clearly, the scientist does not have answers to many of life’s challenges. Education, therefore, should humble man and make him realise his maker, God.

Unfortunately, this is a world where people, who have the eyes of their minds blinded question the existence of God. Over the years, unbelievers have been insulting Christians through their articles, books, lectures and conversations for their faith in God. They say Christians are stupid people for believing in a mythical God, and that they should renounce Him and think critically to solve problems. But God is real and living. And who said life on earth is all about critical thinking? Well, should a slave lecture a freeman the way to freedom?

It is the same foolish strategy the devil attempted to try on Jesus Christ. Christ had fasted for 40 days and 40 nights and was hungry. Christ knew the relevance of what He was doing, but the devil without any invitation offered Him pieces of advice to help Him. The devil behaved as if he loved our Lord. But he had no love for Christ; he hated Him and wanted to trap Him into rebellion against the will of His Father. But Christ Jesus floored the devil (Matthew 4: 1- 11).

Now, a Christian is not greater than his Lord, Jesus Christ. If Christ was tempted, then, we also will be tempted. And if the devil could not convince Christ to turn stones into loaves of bread, throw Himself down and fall down to worship him, then, we also should not be convinced to fall for his tricks and give up on God. After all, the Spirit of God is in us, and we are more than conquerors through Christ Jesus.

True Christians have already overcome the devil, sin, world and eternal death. We have passed from death to life because of the greater One that lives in us. Unbelievers do not know and understand this. They are completely ignorant and cut off. Therefore, we should not be discouraged by their babblings and lose confidence.

It may be surprising to baby Christians that many antichrist elements are using the mass media and social media, in particular, to blaspheme God. But the mature Christians know that they are being used by the devil. That is why they write and speak to discredit God, the Bible and things which their reprobate minds cannot discern or comprehend.

Which good testimony can a sinner give about a holy God? It is ridiculous for an unbeliever to instruct a believer concerning God. Now, has an unbeliever any business coaching a believer regarding matters of faith? A believer is light while the unbeliever is darkness. This is the bare truth Scripture teaches. And when light appears darkness disappears. God is light and true Christians are light too. This is something unbelievers cannot understand and accept.

Christians ought to live in this world with the knowledge that unbelievers, no matter their level of education, exposure, wisdom or skin colour, lack understanding of the things of God and so are unfit to instruct us about God. Let us be excited about being Christians blessed with the knowledge of the physical and spiritual worlds. By this, we are able to think logically and exercise faith also to solve problems. In 2016 when medics at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital could not diagnose and treat me of a deadly sickness I suffered, God healed me through faith.

Now, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword?…neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord (Romans 8: 35- 39).

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi

jamesquansah@yahoo.com





