Uncle T United FC Targets Premiership

Shadrach Oko Tetteh Jnr

Division One campaigners, Uncle T United FC, has sets high targets ahead of the start of this year’s league.

The Prampram-based club ‒ until the Number 12 documentary that shelved the league for over a year‒ were faring well in the campaign.

They were on the verge of qualification ‒ occupying the summit for many weeks ‒ until the league was put on hold.

Thereafter, the team has been in camp preparing for the competition scheduled for this Friday.

On Wednesday (New Year’s Day), the team joined staff of TT Brothers Limited for the annual party with the inmates of Tema SOS in Tema.

“We are over 90 per cent ready for the competition. We have been practising all these while and our target is to make it to the Premiership,” the coach of Uncle T United, Dauda Lutterodt, told journalists.

Meanwhile, TT Brothers Limited has presented food items worth thousands of Cedis to the SOS Village.

The items included bags of rice, sugar, gallons of cooking oil, cases of Uncle T soft drinks and other items.

Shadrach Oko Tetteh Junior, who spoke on behalf of his father, Isaac Tetteh, (TT Brothers), said, “We look forward to doing this annually. It happens every New Year and Easter. We at TT Brothers take delight in sharing with the less privileged and we urge other corporate entities to follow suit to make our world a better place.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum