UNOPS Gives Covid-19 Supplies to MoH

From L to R: Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba, Director of UNOPS Ghana; Taesoo Kim, Deputy Head of Mission of Embassy of Korea; Mooheon Kong, Director of KOICA Ghana; and Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, Chief Director of MoH.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has delivered 27,000 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and eight units of Covid-19 testing lab equipment to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The vital medical supplies donated by the Government of the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) are to ensure the swift delivery of services in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

The donation consists of 5,000 Face Shield, 5,000 Goggles, 8,500 N95 Masks, 8,500 Surgical Isolation Gowns, 4 PCR machines, and 4 Automated RNA Extractors.

The PPEs and lab equipment are expected to further strengthen the health sector’s capacity in the fight against COVID-19 while supporting frontline healthcare workers to decrease the risk of infection in their line of service.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, KOICA Ghana Director, Mooheon Kong said “the fight against Covid-19 pandemic is a shared duty and the Government of the Republic of Korea will continuously renew our long-lasting commitment as the partner of the Government of Ghana, especially in this trying times.”

Chief Director of the Ministry of Health Dr. Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, receiving the items expressed the gratitude of the MoH to KOICA for the support and collaboration all these years.

“These donations will go a long way to help with the rising cases of COVID-19 cases we are experiencing in Ghana,” he said.

UNOPS Director and Representative, Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba, said UNOPS Ghana is committed to continuing the Strategic partnership with the Government of Ghana.

“The Republic of Korea through KOICA will make available its vast procurement capabilities including emergency procurement procedures to all its partners in the COVID response and management of other health challenges,” she added.

Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Taesoo Kim, commended the government for its excellent leadership throughout this ongoing pandemic

“I sincerely believe that the Ghanaian Government will be able to lead the country and curb the spread of the virus from getting out of hands, as the country experiences an increase in cases,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri