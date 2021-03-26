Upper East Police Chief Commander Visits Military Base

DCOP Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba and Lt. Colonel Minta Agyeman

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, has paid a working visit to the 11th Mechanised Infantry Battalion at Bazua near Bawku.

The purpose of the visit was to officially introduce himself to the military in the region and to foster good inter-agency relationship between the police and the military.

In his remarks, Dr. Gariba, who was recently posted to the region, outlined his operational strategy to combat crime in the region.

As some of his strategies, he mentioned the introduction of 24-hour patrols and intelligence-gathering, based on strong collaboration with informants.

“In-service training of personnel, both uniformed and plain clothed, has begun at the Police Public Safety Training School in Pwalugu, to sharpen their skills in fighting armed robbery in the region,” he indicated.

DCOP Dr. Gariba emphasised the need for greater cooperation among the police, military and other security services operating in the region.

He also said that the military was a component in his patrol strategy and therefore requested them to contribute at least a patrol team for a start to augment the police patrols.

“If the police and military work hand in hand, the recent threat of armed robbery and other violent crimes in the area will be brought under control,” he added.

Lt. Colonel Minta Agyeman, Commanding Officer (CO) of the 11th Mechanised Infantry Battalion, expressed his appreciation to the Regional Police Commander for making time to confer with them on how both institutions could deal with the crime situation in the region.

He pledged his command’s support to the regional police command, adding that a patrol team would be deployed to support the police with their patrols in the area.

Present at the meeting were some key senior police and military personnel.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey