Chinese Communist Party Donates To NPP

The new Chinese Ambassador, Lu Kun presenting the items to Freddie Blay

THE RULING Communist Party of China (CPC) through the Chinese Embassy in Ghana has made donations of some personal protective equipment (PPE) to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help in the country’s fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PPE, which included nose masks, ventilators, oxygenators and other medical related items were presented to the leadership of the NPP at the Chinese Embassy in Accra yesterday.

The donation also forms part of activities to mark the centenary anniversary of the CPC since its establishment.

Shortly before the presentation of the items, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Lu Kun, who was assisted by his deputy, H.E. Zhu Jing, expressed delight over his country’s cordial relationship with Ghana dating as far back as the post colonial era when Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, established what is today known to be a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

He noted that China considers Ghana as a good friend, and assured that both countries would continue to work hand-in-hand towards the development of each other.

Touching on the centenary anniversary of the Communist Party of China, Ambassador Lu Kun said, “This year is the 100th year of the Chinese Communist Party. So this year, we will have many big events and celebrations in China and also around the world.”

On his part, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay, who received the items on behalf of the party, extended his and the party’s gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador and the country in general for the gesture and other forms of support rendered Ghana in helping it fight the pandemic.

He also officially welcomed the new Chinese Ambassador to Ghana into office and expressed that, “we hope that the relationship between China and Ghana will grow and grow even better.”

He intimated that the relationship between Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah and China’s Mao Zedong, popularly known as Chairman Mao, has flourished over the years, saying, “The CPC has also always had a good relationship with Ghana and the NPP.”

Assisting Freddie Blay to receive the PPE were Emmanuel Attafuah, NPP Director of International Affairs; Adepa Safo and Charles Armoh, Special Assistant and Personal Assistant to the NPP National Chairman respectively.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio