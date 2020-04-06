Upper East To Get COVID-19 Testing Centre



The Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Winfred Ofosu has said there are plans to get a Coronavirus Testing Center at the Navrongo Health Research Center in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality in the Upper East Region.

Currently, samples from suspected cases in the region are either taken to Accra or Kumasi for testing, which Dr. Winfred Ofosu said contributes to the delay in releasing the results of cases.

“We are at the final stage of getting a testing center in the region. We have proposed the Navrongo Health Research Center as the site. Once we have a testing center here, it will help us to reduce the hours we have to wait for results to come from Accra or Kumasi. It will help to commence management of positive cases earlier.”

Dr. Ofosu was briefing the media in Bolgatanga on what has been done by the Ghana Health Service and collaborators after the Upper East Region recorded its first Coronavirus positive case.

Even though he was happy with the commitment shown by the local media to educate the public, he believes the media can do more to reduce the panic and negative information, as well as attacks on the health workers in the region.

He said the 33 year old pregnant woman who tested positive to Coronavirus, has been brought back to the Upper East Regional Hospital for management, saying, “…the care givers have not been trained and so we have to manage her at the hospital. Anyway, the woman’s case is mild and can be managed at home. Once the care givers are trained, a team will be assigned immediately to be visiting her.”

The Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage said the region has not recorded a new positive case and that the woman that tested positive has been isolated and showing signs of improvement.

“The patient is clinically stable and in good health as at today, April 5, 2020 at the Regional Hospital as the sore throat and cough have subsided and she is able to eat without any discomfort. However, 11 of her close contacts have been identified so far and are being followed up.”

SUMMARY OF CASES INVESTIGATED

Total number of cases investigated in the Upper East Region is 28, number of positive cases is one (1) which amounts to (3.4%). The number of cases that tested negative is 27 (96.4 %), the number of suspected cases is 11.

The Builsa South, Garu, Kassena Nankana Municipal and the Nabdam district have however not reported and suspected case as at now.

According to the Regional Minister, all 15 districts have had Public Health Emergency Management Committee meetings to enhance their coordination for Covid-19 response. The Regional management committee meeting has been scheduled for April 7, 2020.

She was happy that the Regional Rapid Response Team have been trained and are ready to handle suspected cases as well as positive cases, should the Upper East Region record more cases.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga