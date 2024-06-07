Upper West NPP Regional Chairman Is Dead

Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere

In a somber moment , the Upper West Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere, affectionately known as ‘Chairman Heavy Weight’, has breathed his last at his residence in Adjringano, Accra.

The widely respected political figure succumbed to his ailments on Friday, 7th June 2024, following a period of ill health.

Dr. Kangberee, aged 76, had been confronting various health issues.

His dedication to the NPP and his contributions to the region have left a lasting impact on both his party and the community he served.

He was reelected in 2022 after beating his main contender, Alhaji Mahama Toyina, by a slim margin contrary to earlier concerns about his defeat.

The Upper West Region delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) two years ago (29 May 2022) retained Dr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere, the incumbent regional Chairman to lead the party in the region for the additional four years (2022 to 2026).

Dr Kangbere polled 130 votes out of a total of 242 valid votes cast, while his contender, Mr Mahama Toyiba had 112 valid votes.

The first Vice Chairman position went to Adul-Rahman Aziz who had 157 votes, while Muhammed Aziz Gado had 84 votes to emerge second vice chairman.

By Vincent Kubi