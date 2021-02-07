Upper West Police Arrest 83 For Flouting Covid-19 Protocols

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested 83 persons, comprising 66 males and 17 females, for refusing to wear nose masks in public as directed by the President.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, told the media that they had cautioned the people to strictly adhere to the protocols, prior to the mass arrest.

“For the time being we’ve been going round sensitising and we are making sure that we all adhere to it. So I will only say the recalcitrant, who are not willing to wear the nose mask, are those we have arrested,” he said.

Chief Insp. Boateng said they would be interrogated and their responses would inform the Police Command of the next line of action.

He expressed worry that some people had the masks but refused to wear them, adding that they were meant to be worn and not to be hidden in the pocket or hand bags.

Some of those arrested said they had the masks in their pockets while riding their motor bikes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Ghana Police Service to enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially nose mask wearing.

