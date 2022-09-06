Urinating Goalkeeper Sent Off

Connor Maseko

A goalkeeper was sent off in an FA Cup tie for “urinating in a hedge” during a first qualifying round match.

Blackfield & Langley FC’s Connor Maseko was caught short in the 76th minute of his side’s 0-0 draw against Shepton Mallet FC when the ball went out for a goal-kick.

The referee decided to show Maseko a red card for the incident, with Blackfield & Langley co-manager Conor McCarthy saying “sometimes when you have to go, you have to go.”

“The ball went out for a goal kick,” McCarthy told the BBC. “He needed to go to the toilet so he went up against a hedge and their players started shouting saying ‘what’s he doing?’ to the referee. The referee went up to him and decided to send him off.

“He protected himself. He was inside the hedge. Sometimes when you have to go, you have to go.

“I was gobsmacked. I didn’t expect that [the red card].

“We’re all pretty shocked by the decision.”

The tie will be replayed, and Blackfield & Langley’s official account tweeted to say they hoped they would get “plenty of toilet breaks on route” while Shepton Mallett also posted to say they were looking for a match sponsor, urging “plumbers or portaloo companies” to take advantage.